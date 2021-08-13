Pelosi faces new threat from Dem moderates in budget fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is facing a fresh hurdle to passing President Joe Biden’s multi-trillion dollar domestic policy aspirations. Nine moderate House Democrats are threatened to derail a budget blueprint crucial to opening the door to much of that spending. They’ve written a letter to the California Democrat saying they will not consider voting for a budget resolution that maps Democrats’ overall fiscal plans until the House approves a separate, Senate-passed package of road, broadband and other infrastructure projects and sends it to Biden. The House is returning to Washington from a summer recess on Aug. 23 to vote on the budget and perhaps other bills.