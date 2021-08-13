Montrose church burns down after apparent lightning strike, ‘We will rebuild’

MONTROSE, PENN. (WBNG) -- South Montrose Community Church caught fire after an apparent lightning strike hit its steeple.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., the fire started and nearly destroyed the entire building.

The roof collapsed and one of the four walls of the building is gone after flames engulfed it.

Mary Jane Long has been a member of the church since the 1990s. She said the church had recently finished significant upgrades.

"We just had some of the siding replaced, we just had it power-washed. We had some stuff done on the inside. we had everything where we thought we were in great shape. Now the devastation is unbelievable," she said.

John Vandermark has grown up going to South Montrose Community Church and says he is confident they will recover, calling it the church's "biggest test right now".

Long says the recovery process begins immediately.

"I've already had one gentleman that came by this morning and gave us a $20 dollar bill," she says.

Members of the church add that though the building itself may have been destroyed, the church itself is still intact.

"I also realized it's only building, and the church is the people, not the building," said Vandermark.