Northwest heat wave spurs help for vulnerable residents

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon volunteers are scrambling to hand out water to homeless people in Portland’s isolated encampments as the Pacific Northwest sweats through a heat wave that is gripping the normally temperate region. Authorities trying to provide relief to vulnerable people are mindful of a record-shattering heat wave in June that killed hundreds in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia. In Portland, temperatures Thursday reached 103 degrees, and more heat was expected Friday. In Seattle, highs were predicted to again reach the 90s in a region where many don’t have air conditioning and people are unaccustomed to extreme heat.