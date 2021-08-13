Section of PA SR 29 closed due to fire in South Montrose

(WBNG) SOUTH MONTROSE, Pa. -- According to the United Fire Company's Facebook page, a section of Pennsylvania State Route 29 is closed due to a second alarm fire in South Montrose.

The closure is between Montrose Borough and Dimock 4 Corners, and the fire company is asking people to avoid the area.

12 News has reached out to local fire and police departments and is working to learn more about a cause and any injuries.

