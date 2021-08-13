Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 5:05 PM EDT until FRI 6:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Broome County in central New York…

West central Delaware County in central New York…

Southern Chenango County in central New York…

* Until 600 PM EDT.

* At 504 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Greater

Binghamton Airport, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Guilford, Coventry, Greene, Bainbridge, Whitney Point, Afton,

Greater Binghamton Airport, South Oxford, Chenango Forks and

Chenango Bridge.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH