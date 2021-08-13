Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 6:38 PM EDT until FRI 7:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Otsego County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Otsego County in central New York…

North central Delaware County in central New York…

* Until 715 PM EDT.

* At 638 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Davenport, or

10 miles east of Oneonta, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Davenport, Worcester, Kortright, Schenevus, East Meredith, Butts

Corner, Fergusonville and Davenport Center.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…0.75 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH