Man kills 5, himself in UK’s first mass shooting in decade

LONDON (AP) — A young man who killed five people and then took his own life in Britain’s first mass shooting in over a decade had complained online about difficulties meeting women and being “beaten down” by life. Police said Friday the motive for the shootings was unclear but there were no immediate signs that the crime was an act of terrorism, or connected to right-wing groups. They identified the shooter as Jake Davison, 22, and said he had a gun license, but revealed few other details. Witnesses reported that he used a pump-action shotgun in his rampage on Thursday night, police said. Gun crimes are rare in Britain, which has strict firearm control rules.