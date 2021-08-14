Are honeybees dying off? It depends on whom you ask

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Talk to a local beekeeper, and the potential consequences of the decline of the honeybee population are alarming, causing problems for pollination and sending ripple effects through the food supply chain and the entire ecosystem. Talk to a different beekeeper, and the deaths of honeybees may be overexaggerated, misleading the public about the supposed peril of billions of the hive-dwelling insects bred for crop pollination and honey production across the state and around the world. But overall, as beekeepers work collectively to manage colony health, they’re still fighting an uphill battle.