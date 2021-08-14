Biden orders 1,000 more troops to aid Afghanistan departure

WASHINGTON (AP) --President Joe Biden has authorized an additional 1,000 U.S. troops for deployment to Afghanistan. That's according to a media statement by a defense official.

The added troops would raise to roughly 5,000 the number of U.S. troops to ensure what Biden is calling an "orderly and safe drawdown" of American and allied personnel.

U.S. troops will also help in the evacuation of Afghans who worked with the military during the nearly two-decade war.

The last-minute decision to re-insert thousands of U.S. troops into Afghanistan reflects the dire state of security as the Taliban have seized control of multiple Afghan cities.