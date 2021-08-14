Explorers from near and far flock to former prison for tours

CRESSON, Pa. (AP) — As Jason Cole and Ally Held moved through the former State Correctional Institution at Cresson, they paused often to comment on the property’s state of decay or set up the perfect photo, noting how fascinating it was to see the deserted buildings up close – and legally. “I’ve always been someone that’s been into hiking, and I’ve dragged him along,” Held said. Saturday brought the Danville couple’s second trip to explore the old prison that now features paid tours organized by Big House Produce, which operates at the facility. “You come here … and you get a taste of what life might have been like,” Cole said