Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyler Mahle tossed three-hit ball over seven shutout innings to lead the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Joey Votto hit a three-run homer, Nick Castellanos added a solo homer and Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run shot for the Reds. Votto has 1,998 hits and trails only four players on the Reds’ career hits list. He is three homers shy of matching Frank Robinson for second on the team’s career home run list with 324.

UNDATED (AP) — Quez Watkins was the lowest pick of five wide receivers drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles over the past three years. He has has stood out the most this summer. The 2020 sixth-round pick carried his impressive training camp into the preseason opener, catching a screen from Joe Flacco and turning it into a 79-yard touchdown in a 24-16 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday night. Watkins also raced past a defender but couldn’t catch up to an overthrow by Jalen Hurts that could have been a 98-yard TD. Says Hurts: “He isn’t a secret anymore so that’s unfortunate.”

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A game scheduled between the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night was postponed because of rain and will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader Saturday. The first game will be played at 2:35 p.m. and the nightcap at 7:05 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings under pandemic rules. Friday’s game was called 1 hour, 5 minutes after the scheduled start time. A heavy thunderstorm swept through the area about an hour before the game was eventually postponed, and the weather forecast called for more rain.

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — Nick Grabelcik has reached the semifinals of the U.S. Amateur after a long day at Oakmont. Because of storm delays most of the week, Grabelcik wound up playing 38 holes to win three matches. Coming off a stellar freshman year at North Florida, he’s now one win away from a spot in the Masters and U.S. Open. On the other side of the draw is Travis Vick of Texas. Vick appeared to have his match in hand until Brian Stark of Oklahoma State birdied two straight holes. Vick held on to halve the 18th hole with a bogey.

UNDATED (AP) — ESPN will be using young broadcasters as part of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The first of two KidsCast presentations will be the MLB Little League Classic between the Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Indians on Aug. 22. The ESPN2 broadcast will complement the main feed on ESPN. Two nights later, one of the Little League World Series games will serve as the standalone telecast on ESPN. This is the second time the network has done a KidsCast from the Little League World Series. Mo’ne Davis, the celebrated pitcher for Pennsylvania in the Little League World Series in 2014, will be an analyst for a second time. She was in the booth in 2019 and now attends Hampton University.