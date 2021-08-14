Iran will impose 6-day ‘general lockdown’ over coronavirus

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state media says authorities will impose a six-day-long “general lockdown” in cities across the country, after being hit by what it describes as its fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown includes all bazaars, markets and public offices, as well as movie theaters, gyms and restaurants in all Iranian cities. The lockdown will begin on Monday and will last through Saturday. The national coronavirus taskforce, which issued the decision, also ordered a travel ban between all Iranian cities from Sunday to Friday.