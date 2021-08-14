Nice weather will carry over into Sunday

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Patchy fog late. Low of 50 (47-53). Winds out of the north at 3-8 mph.



SUNDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. High of 75 (72-78). Winds out of the north at 3-8 mph.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low of 53 (50-55). Winds light.



MONDAY: Periods of sun. Rain may develop around the evening commute 30% Late. High of 81 (75-80). Low of 62.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The pleasant weather this evening will carry over into Sunday as more sunshine is expected! Temperatures will warm into the 70s while humidity remains low again.



Enjoy the dry weather because it will not last for too long. By Monday evening, showers will start to move back into the region. This will be the start of a soggy stretch of weather that is going to last through at least Thursday as some tropical moisture makes its way into the northeast.



