PSG fans cheer on Messi before 4-2 win; Nice routs Lille 4-0

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi smiled and looked transfixed as Paris Saint-Germain fans chanted his name before the 4-2 win against Strasbourg in the French league. PSG’s latest signing joined four other recruits who were presented to almost 50,000 fans at Parc des Princes ahead of Saturday’s kickoff. Messi was not in the actual squad for the game. He only recently returned from an extended holiday after helping Argentina win the Copa America. Messi is not yet match fit although he has started training with PSG. Coach Christophe Galtier returned to Lille and punished his old club as Nice won 4-0 earlier Saturday.