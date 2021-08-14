Tour bus crashes on NY Thruway injures 57, some seriously

NEW YORK (AP) --Officials say a tour bus bound for Niagara Falls ran off the New York State Thruway and rolled over in central New York, sending more than 50 people to hospitals.

State police say 57 people were aboard the bus when it crashed around 12:30 p.m. Saturday near Weedsport.

All were taken to hospitals for injuries ranging from minor to serious. Auburn Community Hospital spokesman Matthew Chadderdon says about 27 people were taken there, and some were transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for high-level trauma care.

Upstate says it received 25 patients in all.

The bus was headed to Niagara Falls from Poughkeepsie, in the Hudson Valley