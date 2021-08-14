Trudeau’s itinerary points to him triggering early election

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to the governor general’s residence and is expected to dissolve Parliament and trigger an early election as seeks capitalize on Canada being one of the most fully vaccinated countries in the world. Trudeau’s itinerary’s shows he will visit the governor general on Sunday morning. The governor general is a mostly ceremonial position representing Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as head of state. An official familiar with the plans told The Associated Press that Trudeau will announce the election for Sept. 20. The election comes as Canada is in the midst of a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases.