West Side Neighborhood cleanup continues in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Binghamton City Council Member Sophia Resciniti continued her West Side Neighborhoods cleanup effort on Saturday.

Volunteers gathered at the West Side Park on Margaret Street to begin the effort.

Resciniti encourages all community members to help clean their own neighborhoods and has held events like this in the past.

She also says that it's about getting out to meet the community and that is the aspect that really makes her enjoy these cleanups.

It's an opportunity to get out and get some fresh air," Resciniti said. "Thankfully the weather was beautiful today, very comfortable for this. Just here to pick up some garbage, get the kids out, and spread the word of how important it is to keep our neighborhoods clean."

