Binghamton Aeros wrap up 36th Annual RC Air Show

CHENANGO BRIDGE (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Aeros wrapped up the 36th Annual Festival of Giants RC Air Show on Sunday.

Flyers from all over the country, and even some from Canada, made the trip to the Chenango Bridge Airport for the three-day event.

"It's one of the older fly-ins that's been around," Pilot Tom Lowrie said. "And you see a lot of the same people so it's good to see everybody a couple times a year. We don't get that many of these anymore."

Tom Lowrie built his plane himself and says it took over 1,200 hours to put together from when the idea came into his mind until the first test flight.

Lowrie says the weather this week was perfect for flying.

"We got lucky and had four beautiful days, and the Binghamton Aeros have prepared us a beautiful place to fly and we're so thankful for that," Lowrie says.

Danny Carozza has been to 34 out of 36 Festival of Giants Air Shows, and the two he missed were actually for other air shows.

Carozza's plane is an AT6, which stands for Advanced Trainer 6.

"It was the last plane used by military pilots before they started flying the heavy warbirds," Carozza said. "This was the last low-wing trainer that they used."

Carozza says he's been interested in model flying ever since he was young.

"My uncle was in this hobby in the 60s," Carozza said. "And he built models and I saw it at 9 years old. He gave me his equipment and I was building plastic models before that. I started this at 9 and never looked back and I've been building right through high school and college right into my career."

Carozza also has some advice for those who want to get started.

"I mostly encourage the youth, find an interest in model aviation," Carozza said. "Find a mentor, find an AMA sanctioned club in your area and the AMA will be willing to help and teach any young eagles."

A link to AMA and to get started as a pilot can be found here.