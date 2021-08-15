Body of missing boy3, found in river; death ruled accidental

SOUTH BUFFALO, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a missing 3-year-old boy has been found in a river in western Pennsylvania. The Armstrong County coroner confirmed Saturday that a dive team recovered the body of 3-year-old Dwight Dinsmore at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday from the Allegheny River in Bethel Township. County emergency officials said the search started at about 3 p.m. Friday in South Buffalo Township after the Yatesboro boy was reported missing. Rescue crews said the family had been camping along the river. The search was called off Friday night due to severe thunderstorms in the area and resumed Saturday. Coroner Brian Myers said the death was ruled accidental.