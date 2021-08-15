Elmira officials alert of gas leak, ask the public to remain out of the area

ELMIRA (WBNG) -- The Elmira police and fire departments are alerting the public to a gas leak, and are asking residents to stay out of the area until the situation is deemed safe.

Officials say the gas leak is in the 500 block of Tremaine Place in Elmira.

The Elmira Fire Department is requesting residents and the public to stay out of the immediate area as they work on the situation.

Locations in the immediate area include; Gleason St., Franklin St., Balsam St., and Mt. Zoar St., all surrounding Tremaine Pl.

The roads are currently blocked off and a number of agencies are working in the area.

This is a developing story, stay with 12 News as we learn more.