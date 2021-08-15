Fred strengthens slightly as it heads to US coast

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) --The National Hurricane Center said Fred has regained tropical storm status in the Gulf of Mexico as parts of the Caribbean gear up for impacts from Tropical Storm Grace.

Forecasters said Sunday that Fred is forecast to move across the Gulf and reach the coast as early as Monday afternoon.

People from Alabama to the central Florida Panhandle are encouraged to monitor the system's progress.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Grace is forecast to bring heavy rainfall to the Lesser and Greater Antilles over the next few days.

Forecasters say both tropical systems pose a flooding threat.