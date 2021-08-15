Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Moore and the Phillies bullpen took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, Bryce Harper hit a Little League homer and Philadelphia two-hit the Cincinnati Reds 6-1. Moore threw six scoreless innings but was pulled after 76 pitches. Hector Neris pitched a 1-2-3 seventh with two strikeouts before Archie Bradley allowed Tyler Stephenson’s homer leading off the eighth. There have been seven no-hitters in the majors this season, one shy of the major league record set in 1884 — the first year overhand pitching was allowed.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Aaron Ashby and three relievers combined on a four-hitter, Rowdy Tellez hit a long home run and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-0 to split a day-night doubleheader. Ashby pitched four innings in his thid career start, falling one inning shy of qualifying for his first major league win. Kevin Newman tied a major league record with four doubles and the Pirates rolled over the Brewers 14-4 to snap their eight-game losing streak in the opener. Newman doubled in each inning from the third through the sixth in the seven-inning game.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Adrian Klemm says all five positions remain up for grabs along the team’s revamped offensive front. At the same time Klemm added that he’d like to see a starting five emerge and spend extended time together during the Steelers’ next preseason game on Saturday at home against Detroit. The line will primarily be tasked with protecting Ben Roethlisberger, who is back for his 18th NFL season. The Steelers also seek to improve the league’s worst rushing attack. Pittsburgh selected Alabama standout running back Najee Harris in the first round of the 2021 draft to provide a boost.