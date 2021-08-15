Historical Society pays tribute in first ‘History in the Headstones’

TOWN OF MAINE (WBNG) -- The Nanticoke Valley Historical Society of Maine held its first History in the Headstones on Sunday.

The event was held at the Maine Cemetery about one mile south of the Town of Maine.

It was a walking tour where people could come out and learn about the lives of people who were buried in the cemetery.

Local actors portrayed some of the people who passed away to detail their stories.

If you missed Sunday's event and are still interested, don't worry.

"Due to COVID we are taping everything," Town of Maine Historian Susan Lisk said. "People who can't get to the cemetery because they have walkers or wheelchairs or arthritis, they can watch it online."

A link to where you can find more information can be found here.