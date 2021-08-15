Man stabbed at LA anti-vaccination protest leaves hospital

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say a man who was stabbed when a Los Angeles protest against vaccine mandates turned violent has been released from the hospital. The man was stabbed and a news reporter was kicked after a fight broke out Saturday between anti-vaccination demonstrators and counterprotesters in front of LA City Hall. The man with the stab wound was not identified and no information was given about the extent of his injury. No arrest has been reported in connection with the stabbing.