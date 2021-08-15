Soaking rains return the region soon

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low of 54 (50-56). Winds light.



MONDAY: Periods of sunshine. Chance for showers to develop west of I-81 during the evening 30% Late. High of 80 (75-82). Winds out of the southeast at 3-8 mph.



MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers 60%. Few embedded downpours are possible.



TUESDAY: Periods of rain 80%. Tropical downpours possible. Rainfall accumulations of 0.25-0.75". Locally higher amounts are possible. High of 76. Low of 68.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Quiet and dry tonight. More clouds will begin to move into the region reducing the amount of radiational cool that will go on. Temperatures by tomorrow morning in the low to mid 50s.



Monday will be mainly dry but during the evening hours there is the chance for showers to develop west of I-81. This will be the start of a soggy pattern that the Southern Tier will be locked into for the rest of the week.



Still some uncertainty on exactly how much rainfall we see. Models are in agreement however that the remnants of Fred will be moving into the northeast. How fast it moves out of the northeast still remains a question.