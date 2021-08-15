UK Parliament recalled to discuss Afghanistan crisis

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers are being called back from their summer break to Parliament to discuss the worsening situation in Afghanistan, as U.K. troops arrive in Kabul to help evacuate remaining Britons there. Authorities said Sunday that Parliament will be recalled for one day Wednesday to debate the government’s response to the crisis. Prime Minister Boris Johnson also called a meeting of his Cabinet’s emergency committee Sunday. Johnson said after the meeting that the priority is to get British nationals, as well as Afghans who helped U.K. forces in Afghanistan over the past 20 years, out “as fast as we can” in the next few days. The “vast bulk” of embassy staff and officials have already left Afghanistan, Johnson said.