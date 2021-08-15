Skip to Content

USDA to permanently boost food stamp benefits by 25 percent

National News from the Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) --The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families--the largest single increase in the program's history.

Starting in October, average benefits for food stamps (officially known as the SNAP program) will rise more than 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels.

The increased assistance will be available indefinitely to all 42 million SNAP beneficiaries

