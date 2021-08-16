Broome County anticipates school districts mandating masks for all

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department said Monday they believe that districts will follow CDC and New York Department of Education guidance and mandate masks for everyone.

Health Director Rebecca Kaufman said with cases spreading to younger people while children under 12 years old remain unvaccinated, masks in schools make sense.

"We anticipate that schools will follow CDC guidance which is to make sure that everyone is masked in the school building here in the fall. With our cases climbing and being in the high transmission category per the CDC, I think it's the right thing to do," Kaufman said.

Broome County has re-implemented mask mandates in all county buildings for everyone despite vaccination status. Kaufman believes with the widespread rise in cases, businesses and other indoor facilities should follow mandates of their own.

"We are definitely seeing higher case numbers. Before a lot were linked to travel or we could've figured out where they got the virus. Now we're seeing a lot of people who really aren't sure where they got it, so that's concerning. We would really like to see masks worn indoors," she said.

As of Monday, there were 324 active coronavirus cases in Broome County. On August 16, 2020, there were just 66.