Chenango County to resume daily COVID updates

(WBNG) -- Given the rise in cases, precautions that were at one point abandoned have since returned to Chenango County.

After the county entered the CDC's high-risk category Thursday, the county re-instituted a mask requirement for all county facilities.

On Monday, county health officials announced they will once again send out a daily COVID update as was the case for most of the pandemic; this practice stopped earlier this summer when the county had single-digit active cases.

As of Monday Chenango has more than 90 active cases, with health officials reporting ten new cases a day on average.

Similar to elsewhere, officials say the vast majority of cases continue to occur in unvaccinated individuals.

"We have seen still eighty percent or more of all of our positive cases are unvaccinated but we have seen some amount of breakthrough. We've seen significantly less illness in the vaccinated group, which is good and what was promised with the vaccine, that it would decrease the negative outcomes," said Isaiah Sutton, the county's director of environmental health.

Sutton told 12 News many people have recently been waiting to get tested even after 4 or 5 days of symptoms. He added please get tested as soon as you feel sick.