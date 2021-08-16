Ex-hospital worker gets jail time in hidden camera case

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A former employee of a western Pennsylvania hospital accused of secretly filming patients and co-workers in a bathroom has been sentenced to 11 to 22 months in jail. An Allegheny County judge also ordered 53-year-old Guy Caley of Canonsburg to spend 10 years on probation and to register as a sex offender for 15 years after his release. The former West Penn Hospital medical technician pleaded guilty in May to 89 felony and misdemeanor counts of intercepting communications and invasion of privacy. In court Monday, he called his actions “reprehensible, hurtful, inexcusable.”