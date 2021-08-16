Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jonathan India homered and scored three times, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-4. India, one of the leading candidates for NL Rookie of the Year, drove Aaron Nola’s third pitch deep to left-center for his 15th homer. He also singled and scored on Shogo Akiyama’s two-run double in the third and singled and scored again on Tyler Naquin’s bases-loaded walk in the fifth. Tyler Stephenson added a two-run homer for Cincinnati, which took two of three in the weekend series. Stephenson’s pinch-hit drive capped the Reds’ three-run eighth.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Willy Adames scored twice, Christian Yelich had two hits and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the sloppy Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1. Adames scored in the first and third as Milwaukee never trailed. The NL Central-leading Brewers took two of three in the series against the last-place Pirates. Brent Suter struck out two in the fifth to earn the win. Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth for his 23rd save.

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — James Piot is the U.S. Amateur champion after a stunning rally on the back nine at Oakmont. The 22-year-old senior at Michigan State was 3 down at the turn to Austin Greaser. Piot won the next four holes to take a 1-up lead. He closed out his 2-and-1 victory on the 17th hole by going from bunker to bunker and making a 20-foot par putt. Greaser missed an 8-foot birdie putt that would have extended the match. Piot now gets into the Masters, the U.S. Open and the British Open at St. Andrews next year.

UNDATED (AP) — Joe Walton, the former New York Jets coach who built Robert Morris University’s football program from the ground up, has died. He was 85. Robert Morris announced in an obituary posted on its website that Walton died Sunday. No cause of death was provided. Walton coached the Jets for seven years and went 53-57-1 while leading New York to the playoffs twice. A former NFL tight end for Washington and the Giants, Walton caught 178 passes for 2,628 yards and 28 touchdowns in seven seasons. The longtime NFL assistant was hired by Robert Morris in 1993 and 114-92-1 in 20 seasons.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have acquired linebacker Joe Schobert from the rebuilding Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2022 sixth-round pick. Schobert has practiced with his new teammates for the first time. Schobert is entering his sixth NFL season. He has played in 77 games, making 65 starts.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has named Penn State transfer Will Levis as the Wildcats’ starting quarterback, beating out holdovers Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen. Levis arrived in June and had to quickly pick up new offensive coordinator Liam Coen’s pro style system that promises to speed up the Southeastern Conference worst passing attack last season in yards per game (124.1). The junior began fall camp expected to compete with Gatewood and Allen, who had a jump on the system this spring. Gatewood, an Auburn transfer who played in seven games last season, will enter the NCAA transfer portal.