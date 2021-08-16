Office for Aging recruiting for “Foster Grandparent Program”

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Office for Aging is recruiting for its Foster Grandparent Program, which dates back to 1975.

A classroom grandparent works one-on-one with students to improve their emotional and social well-being, according to Vincent Fox, the program manager.

"They are literally side-by-side with the children and they are assigned to a few in particular who need some extra help," said Fox.

While there is some degree of uncertainty as the Delta variant continues to pose a threat, efforts to recruit are still in the works.

"We are planning for it. So we are contacting the schools, getting assignments ready, getting our paperwork in place so when the schools say come on back we'll be ready, we'll be back," said Fox.

Overall, the ideal applicant is someone who loves children, wants to spend their extra time with young students, and wants to make a child the best version of themselves. A volunteer has to be 55 and over to take part in the program. If handicapped, you are still encouraged to apply.

For more information and to apply, call Broome County Office for Aging or the direct Foster Grandparent number 607-778-2089. Thanks to a grant, there's a stipend of $3.00 an hour (income-eligible rules apply), travel expenses, and a meal.