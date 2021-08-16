PA to offer free COVID tests, encourage vaccine clinics for schools

(WBNG) -- Pennsylvania is taking two separate measures to try to keep kids in the classroom and athletes on the field this fall.

The state government announced Monday it will fund COVID tests for every K-12 school district, as well as encouraging vaccine clinics at K-12 schools and higher education institutions as well.

Officials told 12 News these measures will help limit the spread of the virus even as cases are surging across the commonwealth and the country due to variants of the virus.

The funding for these programs will be provided by the CDC as part of its initiatives to counter COVID in schools. The exception to this is Philadelphia County, which has its own funding for these initiatives.

The vaccine clinics will not be mandatory, but vaccine providers will have to make every effort to coordinate with districts that want to host one.