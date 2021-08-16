Showers and downpours Tuesday morning

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers before midnight. Showers becoming more widespread after midnight 80%. Precipitation accumulations of 0.25-0.50". Low of 64 (58-65). Winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.



TUESDAY: Scattered morning showers and downpours 80%. Showers taper off to isolated activity during the afternoon. Few storms are possible later on in the evening time frame. High of 76 (73-78). Winds out of the south at 7-15 mph.



TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and downpours 60%. Low of 66 (63-69). Winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Showers begin to develop across the region this evening as moisture starts to funnel in from the southeast. Once the rain arrives, it is here to stay. Periods of showers and downpours will continue for the rest of the week.



Models have continued to trend tropical storm Fred into the northeast. The main question that remains is where the heaviest rain will fall and for how long. Stay with 12 News as we continue to track this system.