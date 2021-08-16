Why some experts believe telemedicine is here to stay

(WBNG) -- Telemedicine has proven its worth during the pandemic, and experts believe it will continue to do so into the future.

Doctors told 12 News Monday telemedicine has helped revolutionize the way health care professionals approach their jobs.

One Guthrie expert said for sixty to seventy percent of all visits, telemedicine is just as effective as in-person visits.

However, it doesn't require any travel time, leading to increased beneficial outcomes for patients.

"I would say I have made a real impact on patient's lives; I have probably stopped at least 30-40 patients in the last probably 6 months not to go on dialysis," said Dr. Jagmeet Singh, a kidney specialist and lead for Guthrie's telemedicine programs. "These patients, I saw them sooner than later and they could not come here, they live very far."

Dr. Singh said because the patients don't have to travel, he was able to see them sooner and detect problems sooner as well.

He added the healthcare industry has lagged behind others in terms of its use of technology, so it makes sense this new component will continue to be in use.