BU construction latest: New plans for mass vax site, Johnson City campus update and if the baseball stadium will be ready this year

(WBNG) -- Not only has Binghamton University been preparing for its upcoming school year, it's also continued several long-term projects.

Throughout most of the pandemic, the old Gannett Building in Johnson City, owned by the school, was operated as a mass vaccination site by the state.

As these sites have been wound down by the state, plans for its next project have continued. During its time as a mass vaccination site, University President Harvey Stenger told 12 News Tuesday it has been renovated to store books and lots of them.

The school has been renovating the third floor of its library, so the 400,000 volumes have started to arrive in Johnson City for temporary storage. Once the construction is complete and the books find a new home, books currently held in a storage facility in Conklin will be moved to the village.

Elsewhere in Johnson City, BU continues to renovate and improve its facilities near Main Street.

Stenger said renovations of the fifth and sixth floors of the building at 48 Corliss Ave. will be ready for the school year, with occupational therapy, physical therapy and speech-language pathology programs moving in.

He added Upstate Medical University will also bring students down from Syracuse to use some of the space.

The school is currently waiting on bids for a $15M R&D building that will be located between the pharmacy and nursing schools.

Stenger said there will be roughly 800 students and staff on the Johnson City campus this fall, with the goal of roughly 1500 within a few years. The president added this will help revitalize the Main Street area of the village.

With revitalization in mind, he said plans are being developed for a two-acre park-like space that will act as a path between the Corliss Avenue corridor and downtown.

President Stenger also provided an update on the $60M baseball stadium on the Vestal campus, which he said will be ready in time for the spring season.

Stenger said Phase I of the construction will be completed in January, well ahead of the March opening day. He said the clubhouse and more than two thousand seats will be open for games as well.

While Phase I will be done soon, Stenger said Phase II construction is now ongoing and will continue without disruption through the season.