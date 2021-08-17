Cornell triathlete earns silver medal in Tokyo

(WBNG) -- Cornell University was well represented at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and a few of them were even able to earn a spot on the podium.

Taylor Knibb '20, competed in the women's individual triathlon and was a member of the brand new mixed relay team.

The mixed relay team earned a silver medal and she finished 16th in the individual race.

Knibb said the experience was one where, even though her results in her individual event weren't what she was hoping for, the overall experience made it all worth it.

The five American triathletes I think were a really great group and just so the whole experience was just awesome," she said.

"I'm looking forward to just taking what I've learned from it," she said, "Having both my disappointing individual race but then getting to race the relays those also complimented each other well."

"In some ways even though I wouldn't want the other race but it's just part of life so I appreciate the good the bad and everything in between."