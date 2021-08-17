Flood Advisory from TUE 7:53 PM EDT until TUE 10:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Cayuga County in central New York…

Northwestern Cortland County in central New York…

Southeastern Onondaga County in central New York…

Northwestern Schuyler County in central New York…

Southeastern Seneca County in central New York…

Northern Tompkins County in central New York…

Southeastern Yates County in central New York…

* Until 1045 PM EDT.

* At 753 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to training

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain has

already fallen in some locations.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Watkins Glen, Montour Falls, Pompey, Hector, Homer, Groton,

Covert, Locke, Genoa, Trumansburg, Preble, Moravia, Scott,

Sempronius, Tully, Interlaken, Fabius, Burdett, Montville and King

Ferry.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&