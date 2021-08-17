Hydrogen, carbon storage project tapping into all the trends

PITTSBURGH (AP) — For as long as the Marcellus Shale has been pumping out more natural gas than the state knows what to do with, Perry Babb has been hatching schemes to alleviate the glut, involved in projects to compress the gas, liquify it, put it on trucks, and make things out of it. His latest venture is such a collection of hot topics that government and university scientists who’ve spent careers writing “what if” papers can hardly believe they might see their work tested in a live experiment. It’s got hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, shale drilling, chemical production, economically distressed communities, a possible solar tie-in and an elk habitat.