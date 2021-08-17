Largest ever Backpack Giveaway Program in Binghamton. Details here

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Mayor Rich David said his office and CARES will distribute 1,000 backpacks full of supplies to families throughout the city.

While this program started back in 2017, David said this year's giveaway is the largest in program history.

"Every child deserves to start the school year with supplies that they need to learn and grow," Mayor David said. "And even before COVID hit, half of Binghamton's children were growing up and living in poverty."

Backpacks are available for pickup from Aug. 25 to 27 from 10 a.m. until noon at several locations.

Aug. 25 pickup will be at Cheri Lindsey Memorial Park at 1 Truesdell St. and Webster Street Park at 95 Jackson Street.

Aug. 26 pickup will be at the Lee Barta Community Center at 108 Liberty St., North of Maine Community Center at 85 Walnut St. and Recreation Park at 103 Laurel Ave.

Aug. 27 pickup will be at the Saratoga Apartments Community Center at 60 Saratoga Ave. and Carlisle Hills Apartments Community Center at 150 Moeller St.

Backpacks and supplies are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.