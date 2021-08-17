LUMA returns with tickets required; here’s where to get them

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The 7th Annual LUMA Projection Arts Festival is back after the event was canceled last year due to the pandemic. However, this year will look slightly different.

This year, people will need to have a ticket to attend the event in an effort to limit crowding for health purposes.

Tickets are free and can be reserved here.

People who show proof of vaccination will be able to go maskless at the event, but those who are unvaccinated will need to wear a mask.

LUMA will be held on September 10 and 11 with exhibits beginning at 8:30 p.m. each night.

Organizers said that there will be updates on the event's website if needed as the coronavirus situation changes.