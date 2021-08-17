Report: Fort Drum soldiers are in Afghanistan

(WBNG/WWNY) -- According to WWNY, Fort Drum's 10th Mountain Division remains in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of Kabul, the country's capital.

A spokesperson for Fort Drum told WWNY that there are "some" soldiers in the country providing security for the retrograde from Afghanistan.

The location of and what the soldiers are doing in the country was not disclosed.

On Aug. 16, President Joe Biden addressed the nation on the situation in Afghanistan. He said he was "squarely behind" his decision to have troops leave the country after 20 years of war.

White House officials raid that they are relocating thousands of people every day. They said that once all U.S. citizens and diplomatic personnel have been removed, the country will focus on moving Afghans as well.