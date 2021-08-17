Stenger: Move-in day 2021 will be better than last year

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger told 12 News that the 2021 Fall Semester move-in week will be like it has been in the past.

President Stenger said last year's move-in week was atypical for the university due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Last year it just wasn't there, I mean we wouldn't let parents go into the residence halls to help them move in and set up their room," Stenger said. "That tradition is back, we want the parents to be in there and hanging those posters and making that bed for the first night sleep there."

Stenger said that the send-off will be "so much better" than in 2020.

He noted that 90% of students have already uploaded proof of vaccination to the university's system.

Still, Binghamton University students will be required to wear masks when indoors on campus regardless of their vaccination status.

The University said people will need to wear a mask until further notice when inside classrooms, hallways, libraries, and common spaces offices. Masks will also need to be worn on buses.

Binghamton University's mask rule went into effect on Aug. 9., following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signifying the county as a location where community spread of the virus was substantial.

Students move into campus on Aug. 21.