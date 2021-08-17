Thousands evacuated in French Riviera due to forest fire

LA GARDE-FREINET, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says firefighters have been able to “stabilize” a wildfire that is racing through forests near the French Riviera. The fire has forced the evacuation of some 6,000 people from homes, campsites and hotels in the popular vacation destination. Two firefighters and 22 citizens have been injured in the blaze that started Monday evening and has already consumed 12,000 acres of forest. Some vacationers were locked down in a holiday center for Air France employees. Macron said “the worst has been avoided,” during a visit to the fire zone. Fierce forest fires have swept across southern Europe and North Africa in recent weeks, fueled by heat waves and wind.