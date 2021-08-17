Tropical Depression Fred approaching the Southern Tier

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and downpours 70%. Rainfall accumulations of 0.1-0.25". Low of 66 (60-68). Winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.



WEDNESDAY: Showers and downpours early. Midday lull in the rain. Showers and downpours redevelop late in the afternoon/early evening 80%. Rainfall accumulations of 0.25-1.00". High of 76 (73-78). Winds out of the east, southeast at 5-10 mph.



WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Heavy rain and tropical downpours 100%. Rainfall accumulations of 2-4". Locally higher amounts possible. Windy at times. Low of 66 (63-69). Winds out of the east, southeast at 10-20 mph, gusts up to 30 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Scattered shower this evening as moisture continues to stream northward ahead of tropical depression Fred.



Wednesday will start off with showers and downpours across the Southern Tier but the action will calm down during the midday hours for a bit of a lull. Showers redevelop during the afternoon and evening as Fred begins to move into the northeast.



The heaviest rainfall will be Wednesday overnight into Thursday. The main concern is going to be flash flooding caused by torrential rainfall. A widespread 2-4 inches of rain is expect. The one positive note is that there is no river flooding anticipated at this time as rivers are relatively low ahead of the precipitation.