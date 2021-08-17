Union-Endicott School District appoints Diversity Director

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Union Endicott Central School District has appointed Chris Murdock as their brand new Diversity Director.

The Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is a new position prompted by a state goal to include more of these services in schools.

The initiative was introduced by the New York State Board of Regents in May and looks to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Murdock, who was has been teaching for almost 20 years, has spent 15 years in the Union-Endicott School District as a social studies teacher and a basketball coach before being appointed to this position.

He said that the goal of the position is not only to benefit the school district but the town of Endicott as a whole.

"We wanna make it the model district the model town, that we want everybody to come to," he said, "We want to be that example of what diversity inclusion and equity looks like."