US appeals court revives lawsuit over gun club restrictions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An appeals court says a Pennsylvania federal judge shouldn’t have thrown out a legal challenge to township zoning rules that restricted operations at a gun range near Pittsburgh and limited “sportsman’s clubs” to nonprofit entities. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday reinstated the case and directed the district judge to gather evidence. The three-judge panel says Second Amendment rights require a closer examination of the facts than had occurred in the case. The decision concerns William Drummond’s plans to revive the dormant gun range and operate the Greater Pittsburgh Gun Club on a 265-acre property in suburban Robinson Township.