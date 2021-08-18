Flash Flood Warning from WED 10:40 PM EDT until THU 1:45 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Cayuga County in central New York…

Seneca County in central New York…

North Central Tompkins County in central New York…

Yates County in central New York…

* Until 145 AM EDT.

* At 1040 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the

warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. The

expected rainfall rate is 1 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional

rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Auburn, Seneca Falls, Waterloo, Penn Yan, Dundee, Romulus, Owasco,

Sennett, Starkey, Benton, Fleming, Covert, Locke, Genoa, Ledyard,

Potter, Middlesex, Moravia, Montezuma and Union Springs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

EXPECTED RAINFALL…1-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR