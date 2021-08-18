Flash Flood Watch until THU 8:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* A portion of central New York, including the following areas,

Cortland, Madison, Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Schuyler, Seneca,

Southern Cayuga, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Tompkins and Yates.

* Through Thursday morning.

* The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will push through today into

early Thursday morning, with widespread rain and embedded

thunderstorms. Broad rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are likely

with localized heavier amounts over 3 inches possible, which would

lead to flash flooding in some areas, especially in areas of the

Finger Lakes that received 2 to 4 inches on Tuesday.

* Heavy rainfall may cause rapid rises on creeks and streams,

leading to flash flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

