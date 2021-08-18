Flash Flood Watch until THU 8:00 AM EDT

Flash Flood Watch until THU 8:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tompkins County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* A portion of central New York, including the following areas,
Cortland, Madison, Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Schuyler, Seneca,
Southern Cayuga, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Tompkins and Yates.
* Through Thursday morning.
* The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will push through today into
early Thursday morning, with widespread rain and embedded
thunderstorms. Broad rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are likely
with localized heavier amounts over 3 inches possible, which would
lead to flash flooding in some areas, especially in areas of the
Finger Lakes that received 2 to 4 inches on Tuesday.
* Heavy rainfall may cause rapid rises on creeks and streams,
leading to flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&