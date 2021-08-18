Flash Flood Watch from WED 5:00 AM EDT until THU 2:00 AM EDT

Flash Flood Watch from WED 5:00 AM EDT until THU 2:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA
Tioga County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas,
Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Columbia,
Cumberland, Dauphin, Elk, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata,
Lancaster, Lebanon, McKean, Mifflin, Montour, Northern Centre,
Northern Clinton, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry,
Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Southern Centre, Southern
Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Warren and
York.
* Through late tonight.
* Widespread heavy rain of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts
possibly exceeding 5 inches, is expected from the remnants of
Tropical Storm Fred.
* Rapid runoff from the heavy rain will lead to poor drainage
flooding and fast rises on area streams and creeks. Widespread
river flooding is not expected at this time. However, some smaller
creeks could exceed their banks.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&