Flash Flood Watch from WED 5:00 AM EDT until THU 2:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas,

Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Columbia,

Cumberland, Dauphin, Elk, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata,

Lancaster, Lebanon, McKean, Mifflin, Montour, Northern Centre,

Northern Clinton, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry,

Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Southern Centre, Southern

Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Warren and

York.

* Through late tonight.

* Widespread heavy rain of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts

possibly exceeding 5 inches, is expected from the remnants of

Tropical Storm Fred.

* Rapid runoff from the heavy rain will lead to poor drainage

flooding and fast rises on area streams and creeks. Widespread

river flooding is not expected at this time. However, some smaller

creeks could exceed their banks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&